Voters at Anguwar Manko polling unit 002 of Abaji Area Council, on Saturday, complained of a slow voting process due to the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voters Verification Accreditation System (BVVAS) deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The voters, who spoke with our correspondent, complained that the device was taking between 10 to 15 minutes to capture fingerprints of a single voter.

Hanatu Shehu, one of the voters, complained that she had been waiting for more than 30 minutes, as the BVVAS has failed to capture her fingerprints despite repeated trials.

A councillorship candidate in the area, Abdulrahman Saidu, also complained over the slow pace of capturing voters’ fingerprints by BVVAS, while calling on INEC to urgently provide the polling unit with another device.

Most of the voters at Anguwar Liman polling unit 009 in the area, also complained of malfunctioning of BVVAS.

Alhassan Salisu, a voter at the Anguwar Liman polling unit stressed that there was the need to improve on the functionality of the BVVAS, as it was affecting the process of the election.

“I wonder why this thing was not tested properly before it was brought to be used in this election. Look at the crowd here, with this malfunctioning system, only God knows when voting will be concluded in this area,” he lamented.

An INEC official, Solomon Iyah, at the polling unit, said they have engaged an INEC technician to fix the BVVAS, for it to function optimally for the Area Council election exercise.

