BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Chairman of Federal Capital Territory Football Association, (FCT FA) Mohammed Muktar has tasked coaches from the six area councils on the need to discover and nurture talents at the grass roots.

It should be noted that the Muktar-led FCT FA sponsored no fewer than 16 coaches drawn across the area councils at the ongoing Basic Certificate in Coaching training at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) Abuja.

Mouktar, who doubles as vice president, Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ) appealed to all coaches to beam their searchlight on the developmental programme at the grassroots rather than sitting and waiting for white collar jobs that are not readily available.

”Recall that the FCT FA also sponsored 21 coaches for the same course last year, which is one of the core mandates in building capacities. They’re now imparting their knowledge on developing football at the grassroots in the nation’s capital”.

The member of Africa Beach Soccer Association (ABSA) Mouktar, also revealed that most of the coaches in the FCT may be attached to schools to develop the technique of football towards harvesting next-generation stars.