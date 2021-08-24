In its determination to grow football from the grassroots in Nigeria’s capital city, FCT FA on Monday commenced the 2nd edition of the FCT FA U-15 Inter Area Council’s competition.

This came to limelight as one of the promises made by the FA chairman, Alhaji Abbah Mouktar when he assumed the office to ensure the development of the round leather game in the FCT and beyond.

In the first game of the event played at the Area 3 pitch, Kwali Area council defeated Kuje 2-0, while Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) thrashed Abaji Area Council 5-0 to advance to the next round.

Speaking shortly after the first game, the FA secretary, Haruna Usman Ilerika, said the objective of the tournament is to discover more talent that would make the country proud in the near future.

He said at the inception of Alhaji Mouktar-led board of FCT FA he made it known to people that youth development is one his cardinal objectives.

“As we speak today, two of the players discovered from the first edition played in national teams and we are still expecting more.

“This is the second edition of the tournaments and the aim is to be able to give the youth opportunity to come and exhibit their talent because training alone can’t give them edge but training and competition will make them better player and that is exactly what we are doing to ensure we harness those talent in all the area council.

“Also, this competition will prepare FCT athletes for the forthcoming National Youth Games coming up in Ilorin, Kwara state.

“And what we have seen today is very encouraging and we are happy. Our primary motive is to discover, encourage and expose them.” Coach Ilerika said.