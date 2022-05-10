Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed May 13 as the deadline for intending pilgrims who made deposits for the forthcoming Hajj, to top up the fare.

The public relations officer of the board, Malam Muhammad Lawal, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said a director of the board, Malam Nasiru Danmallam, disclosed this during the second phase of education and orientation for prospective pilgrims at the Permanent Hajj Transit Camp.

”Intending pilgrims who have deposited the forthcoming Hajj with the Federal Capital Territory Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board have till Friday, May 13, to top up their deposit before the announcement of the actual Hajj fare by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria,” he said.

Danmallam explained that the topping up of the deposits would enable the board to establish its prospective master list for the trip to Saudi Arabia.

The director said the deadline became necessary, considering the time frame for the transportation of the pilgrims to the holy land.

He said depositing up to the minimum required amount would also enable the board to continue with other traveling arrangements as well as meet up with the deadline for the balance of payment to NAHCON.

The director said only prospective pilgrims who deposited up to the minimum of N2.5m by the deadline would be registered in the master list of the board for this year’s exercise.

He warned that the principle of first-right-of-refusal in respect of those whose deposit had been with the board would elapse with the deadline on Friday.