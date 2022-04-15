A socio-political organisation under the auspices of the Coalition of Non-indigenes and Indigenes For Peace In AMAC (CNIFPA) has called on the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Saidu Yakubu Karshi, in recently concluded 2022 FCT Area Council Elections in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), to accept the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Christopher Zaka.

In a statement jointly signed by the leadership of the organisation, Nze Simon Okeke, Alhaji Usman Dauda, and Femi Sanusi, the group advised that there is no basis for anybody to heat the polity again by thinking of challenging the victory of the PDP’s candidate at the election.

The group said that the victory of Christopher Zaka was a clear victory which proved that the people of AMAC were completely tired of the maladministration of the APC in the council area and they needed a change, hence they voted out the APC.

According to the group, no matter how the case of the election would be argued in court, the APC has no justification to challenge the victory of the PDP, because the entire process of the election was free, fair, and credible.

“Moreover, before you can challenge any result in court, you must be sure of what you are doing. For example, the candidate of APC, Murtala Karshi was already disqualified by the court as the candidate of the APC seven months before the election.

“But, because of the desperation of the APC, they dragged the matter in court for a very long time to the eve of the election, while they edged out the substantive candidate of the party, Hassan Gwagwa, and brought in their preferred candidate.

“We could recall that in 2016 when the present AMAC Chairman Abdullahi Adamu Candido won the election and the PDP candidate threatened to go to court, they pleaded with him, and some settlement was done peacefully and the candidate that won was allowed to lead the council without any court case and stress.

“We are aware of the desperate moves by his godfather Yakubu Karshi going round to bribe some top judges and the police to take their side and upturn the mandate of the people of AMAC, which we have come out to condemn it in its entirety.

“But the people of AMAC did not prefer their candidate and voted for their preferred candidate in the person of Christopher Zaka, still the APC is not satisfied. They want to still heat the polity by contesting the result. That will be a defeat before the contest again.

“We can remember that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at Jabi granted an interim order restraining the All Progressives Congress (APC) from presenting one Murtala Usman Karshi for Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) election.

“Apart from the court injunction, there is also the allegation of double salaries that were collected by Murtala Karshi when he was working in AMAC as a Supervisory Councillor. That is a gross corruption and should not be swept under the carpet,” they said.