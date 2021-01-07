By Kunle Olasanmi |

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, yesterday swore in Justice Salisu Garba as the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judiciary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Justice Garba as acting CJ of the Federal Capital Territory following the retirement of Hon Justice Ishaq Usman Bello on Tuesday, January 5.

Justice Garba will be in acting capacity pending the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate.

In his remarks, the CJN reminded Justice Garba that the, “Oath you have just taken is a covenant between you and the Almighty God.”