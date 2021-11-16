The Federal Capital Territory-Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has dissociated itself from fake appointment letters in circulation purportedly issued by the agency.

The revenue authority in a letter that was issued by its head, corporate communications department, Mustapha Sumaila, said the circulation of the letters was done my scammers with the intention to defraud unsuspected Nigerians.

The authority said it is not recruiting at the moment, contrary to what is captured in the fake letter in circulation.

“FCT-IRS is not currently recruiting and we hereby caution the general public to be careful not to fall victims of these unscrupulous elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are calling on the general public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who are out to defraud them of their hard-earned savings.

“The fake employment letters did not emanate from FCT-IRS therefore anyone who patronises such fraudsters does that at his or her peril. Meanwhile, we have beamed our search light on the nefarious activities of these bad elements with a view to bring them to book,” Sumaila said.