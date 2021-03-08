BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has unveiled a call centre to ensure effective, efficient and accessible tax administration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Executive chairman of FCT IRS, Mr Abdullahi Attah, who disclosed this to journalists in Abuja, explained that the call centre would create an institutional framework aimed at promoting the ease of doing business for residents amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attah added that the call centre, which is to operate from 8am to 5pm daily, was designed to enable tax payers make enquiries or lodge complaints and get them resolved without having to physically visit any FCT-IRS office.

He stated that to further reduce the number of persons that visit the office to obtain Tax Identification Number (TIN), the agency had also simplified the process for those with NIN and BVN to generate their TIN from the comfort of their homes.

The executive chairman revealed that there would be no escape for tax evaders, as the agency had concluded plans to collaborate with other sister agencies, like AGIS, VIO, FRSC and the Joint Tax Board, to fish out taxable persons within the territory.

He therefore appealed to FCT residents to help build a viable capital city by paying their taxes promptly, even as he stressed that residents are expected to file their 2020 tax return on, or before the end of 31st March 2021.