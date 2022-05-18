Chairman of Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), John Gabaya, has called for true autonomy for local government areas in Nigeria.

The chairman made the call in Bwari, Abuja, yesterday at the council secretariat, during the ongoing study tour of the council by participants of the senior executive course 44, 2022 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru in Jos.

Gabaya who was represented by the council secretary, Eli Peter, said the action of muscling local governments by state governments is constituting serious hindrances and impediments to the attainment of true democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

He, therefore, called on NIPSS and the course to add more weight to the cry and quest for true autonomy for local governments in the country.

“The role of local government in the roots and fabrics of good and people-oriented governance cannot be overemphasised. It is the government closest to the grassroots, the people.

“Aside from this, local government councils perform several unique and indispensable functions, such as: providing services and development activities at the grassroots in response to local wishes and initiatives.”

“Facilitating the exercise of democratic self-government close to the grassroots; mobilizing the enormous human and material resources at the grassroots for national development; as well as serving as a two-way channel of communication between the grassroots and government at the state and federal levels.

“The present practice whereby local government councils are muscled and squeezed into a near state of oblivion by state governments all over the country constitutes serious hindrances and impediments to the attainment of true democracy and good governance in Nigeria. It is a heinous crime against democracy and self-government.