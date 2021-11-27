The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, has called for the inclusion of cancer treatment and other urological ailments into the National Health Insurance Health Scheme (NHIS) coverage.

The minister made the call yesterday while speaking at the 26th Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the Nigerian Association of Urological Surgeons (NAUS) in Abuja.

Bello said urology is an important and highly specialized branch of medicine with an increasing demand for its specialized care, especially with an increasingly aging population.

He, however, expressed regret that there was a gross shortage of urologists in Nigeria, adding that the cost for treatment of cancer-related and urological illnesses was astronomical, thus leading to loss of lives as the poor cannot afford it.

Bello tasked the medical association to train more urologists and work towards cutting the cost of treatment of urological ailments, as well as educating the public on the early stages of the ailments and treatment options.

“Sadly, there is a confirmed shortage of urologists in Nigeria which increases education tourism outside Nigeria and also puts a lot of strain and pressure on the specialists and facilities available.

“The need to train specialists in this field is therefore imperative and I was elated to learn that one of the objectives of your organization is the teaching and tearing of your members and also promotion of research in your field,” he said.

The minister said the FCT administration was working with a private financial institution to construct a 500-bed Center of Medical Excellence in Abuja within an all-inclusive medical city that would provide world-class accommodation and hospitals and attract the best medical professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, health minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, blamed medical tourism on perceived lack of trust or care by citizens and revealed that the federal government’s N100 billion loan to the sector was significantly and positively impacting the health sector.

Ehanire called for more sensitisation and awareness on skills available in the Nigerian health sector, stressing that a perceived lack of trust is responsible for the rise in medical tourism recorded in recent times.