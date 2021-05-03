By IGHO OYOYO, Abuja

The minister of state for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, has approved the payment of the new national minimum wage for area councils staff and primary school teachers across the territory effective from May, 2021.

The approval for payment of the new minimum wage was contained in a letter from the director of human resources of the federal capital development authority (FCDA), Mohammed Bashir, intimating the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) of the minister’s approval.

A copy of the letter was obtained by our reporter through the NUT acting secretary, Comrade Margret Jethro, at the Teachers’ House in Gwagwalada, on Friday.

“I am directed to inform you that the ministerial committee constituted by the FCT administration to carry out the above mentioned exercise had concluded the assignment and forwarded the report accordingly.

“It is gratifying to note that after due consideration, the Administration has approved of payment of the new national minimum wage to LEA teachers and area council staff with effect from May, 2021,” the letter said.

The FCT minister of state, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, had on January, 2021, urged both the NULGE and NUT to carry out screening of area council

staff and teachers to enable the administration know its staff strength.

The screening was carried out both by NULGE and the NUT where 17, 000 teachers were screened during the exercise in February, 2021 while a

ministerial committee later submitted its report.

Meanwhile, the union said that it has suspended proposed resumption of its strike action slated for Monday, May, 3, 2021, if the FCT

administration failed to commence payment of the minimum wage for primary school teachers in the territory.

The acting secretary of the FCT NUT, Comrade Margret Jethro, stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after the emergency meeting

of the State Wing Executive Committee (SWEC) of the union in Gwagwalada, on Saturday.

She said the union’s decision to put the resumption of the strike action on hold was as a result of the renewed assurances and letter of

commitment by the FCT administration to ensure implementation of the minimum wage.