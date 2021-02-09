By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, has flagged off APC membership revalidation exercise in Adamawa state.

Mohammed, who handed over the registration materials to 21 party chairmen, at the party Secretariat in Yola Tuesday, encourage old and new members to register at the 226 wards across the state.

According him, the exercise gives opportunity for them to re-engage with the party and re-affirmed their membership aimed at re-energising the party.

He thanked party supporters for having faith in the APC leadership, in spite tough time the country is going through.

He assured that, the state is going to emerge the best in the exercise, in-view of the caliber of members of the revalidation committee deployed to the state by national headquarters of the party.

The minister, further revealed that SGF Boss Mustapha, would soon visit the state for the same exercise, promised to support the committee to ensure hitch free exercise.

Mr Wafarniyi Theman, state party secretary, projected that the 36,000 registered members on the party register would be doubled after the exercise.