Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello has pledged the support of the FCT administration to the medical professionals towards the development of the territory’s health sector.

The minister stated this when he received members of the Nigerian Association of Urological Surgeons led by its FCT chairman, Dr Celestine Undie, on a visit to the FCTA.

Bello said that stakeholders in the Abuja project are being encouraged to join hands with the administration towards making the FCT a centre of medical excellence.

While commending the decision of the association to hold its Annual Medical Conference in Abuja, the minister expressed satisfaction over the cordial relationship between the FCTA and medical professionals and the role the latter have played in the development of the FCT health sector.

Bello stressed that the unique location of Abuja makes it the best choice for conferences and that the nation’s capital was gradually being recognised as a hub for conference tourism in Africa.

He said efforts were also underway to make Abuja a centre of medical excellence, in order to mitigate medical tourism abroad.

“Usually, as a city, we try to encourage these gatherings. Actually, we are trying to position the city of Abuja as a conference centre and gradually, we are also trying to encourage it to be a centre of medical excellence so that we can really stem the tide of medical tourism.

“Already under construction, which I can share with you are very important centres of medical excellence. For instance, the Afreximbank, which is a multilateral financial institution headquartered in Cairo Egypt, for which Nigeria is a major shareholder, is already constructing a 500-bed multifaceted facility to be managed by one of the international medical groups,” the minister said.