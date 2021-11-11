Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said it is to spend the sum of N64,861,604,695.00 for its 2022 National Priority Projects.

The minister, Malam Muhammad Bello when he presented the FCT’s 2022 Budget to the Joint Senate and House Committees on the FCT at the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

Bello said the figure is contained in the 2022 Appropriation Bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari on October 7, 2021.

According to the minister, the national budget estimates of the FCT leveraged the 2021-2022 Medium Term National Plan (MTNDP) of the federal government.

The minister also said that the priority of the MTNDP is the completion of on-going critical projects that will have the greatest impact on the citizenry and accordingly, the 2022 FCT budget estimates targets the sustained completion of 18 priority projects both within the Federal Capital City (FCC) and the satellite towns.

Bello, while speaking further on the importance of some of the projects, said the construction of the Mpape-Shere Galuwyi road is a bold initiative of the administration to ensure a successful resettlement process of original inhabitants in about 16 communities.

“While the implementation of the Abuja Light rail Mass Transit Phase II Addendum 1-2 (2) will fund the completion of a remaining 5.76km rail line thereby extending the rail line from Baizango to the Kubwa station,” he said.

He also said that the Greater Abuja Water supply project is a bilateral initiative to enhance water supply in the FCT and its implementation will extend the supply of potable water to 33 districts covering Gwarimpa, 1 and 2, Utako, Dutse, Gudu Kaura, Wuye, Mabushi, Jahi, Kado , Karmo, Lokogoma, Kabusa, Dape amongst others.

On the performance of the 2021 National Budget, Bello said the 2021 Appropriation Act had allocated the sum of N37, 430,762,421.00 for infrastructure development activities If the FCT Administration.

The minister said as of date, a total sum of N30,147,069,087.06 has been released representing a budget performance of 81% while the actual utilization as at September 30 2021 stood at N18,350, 329,852.46 representing 60% of the sum released.

Bello also disclosed that there was a need to increase the FCT’s budgetary allocation saying that the FCT should be considered as a national project. He also said that the FCT was performing well in its revenue generation drive as it was now only second to Lagos State in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Members of the Committee commended the FCT Administration for its 2021 national budget performance, its revenue generation performance while calling for special funding to tackle security challenges in the FCT and also for the development of the satellite towns.