BY DAVID ADUGE-ANI, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has directed all stakeholders that have anything to do with lands in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to immediately resolve all problems that impinge on the full implementation of the Abuja Master Plan.

Bello, who gave the directive at the commissioning ceremony of the Accelerated Area Council Sectional Title Re-Issuance Scheme (AACSTRIS) and AGIS Data Centre in Abuja, said the time is now for all the departments and agencies of the FCT Administration to resolve all outstanding issues and problems that have hindered the smooth execution of the AACSTRIS Project for over a decade.

He stated that the AACSTRIS Project has a lot of funds locked down that must be reaped to enable the administration provide the needed infrastructure across the territory.

“The AACSTRIS Project is also expected to improve the revenue base of the FCT through the payment of premium, ground rents and other sundry charges, which will be subsequently utilised for the provision of the needed infrastructure within the FCT.

“Land title owners across the Area Councils and homeowners in many estates and mass housing schemes in the FCT can now fully benefit from their real estate investments as regularised titles would be issued statutory Rights of Occupancy and subsequently, Certificates of Occupancy, which are bankable instruments.”

He used the occasion to advise staff in the relevant departments to shun any act of corruption that could hinder the implementation of this important project.

Speaking earlier, director of the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr Isa Ibrahim Jalo, had revealed that AACSTRIS Project was established to process the, over 10,000 backlogs of pending applications for the regularisation of the Area Council land titles from customary to statutory.