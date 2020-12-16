BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

No fewer than fifty unemployed women have benefited from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on COVID-19 mitigation in spice production.

The programme which aimed at training women on business skills to enable them establish specific skill-based enterprises within the shortest time possible is being carried out by the NDE Women Employment Branch (WEB).

Flagging off the training in Bwari, the state coordinator, NDE-FCT, Mr Hassan Koto said it is in the quest for the directorate to live up to its mandate of creating Jobs and reducing poverty that the Management has approved the training of women in spice production under the Women Employment Branch (WEB) Department.

Koto who represented NDE director general, Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo noted that the directorate hopes to resettle specific participants who will take the training seriously.

He said, “The acquired skills are to enable women to generate income with a view to become self-employed and employers of labour. It will interest you to know that the fifty women who will undergo this training are drawn from the six area councils in the FCT. This personal initiative training, will help you acquire skills in spice production in order to sustain your livelihood in this era of COVID-19 Pandemic.

He further urged the participants to take what they learn seriously so that they will be able to set up micro and small businesses of your own, become employers of labour and lift your families out of poverty.