By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is not under any attack by Boko Haram or any other group of terrorists.

The FCT Police PRO, ASP Yusuf Mariam, who was reacting to some online publication, alleging that Boko Haram was planning attacks on FCT, refuted the report, describing it as mischievous publication targeted at creating palpable tension amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT.

She said, “Contrary to the speculation, the Heads of Security Agencies (HOSA) in the Federal Capital Territory in the bid to address security concerns within the FCT, held a strategic meeting on Thursday 29th April, 2021, where the team resolved to deploy alternative proactive crime-fighting measures within the FCT particularly in areas with challenging terrain including aggressive motorized/foot patrols.

“However, the patrols will be conducted in line with the peculiarities of every terrain within the territory. In other words, the team has adopted the use of motorcycles, horses and other technical means of gathering intelligence to checkmate criminality within the Federal Capital Territory.”

“In view of the above, the Joint Security Team chaired by the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma enjoins residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify information before circulating such information to avoid creating panic amongst members of the public.

“On this note, the Joint Security Team wishes to reaffirm its undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property, and implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 or 112.”