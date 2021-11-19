Teachers of primary and government secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the aegis of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) have called off the five- day warning strike which started yesterday.

This followed a promise by the FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to pay their arrears of promotion benefits in December.

The NUT chairman, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, who made this known yesterday after the leadership of NUT had a meeting with the minister, said the union appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and assurances from the FCT minister that all efforts will be made to protect the life and property of teachers and students within Abuja.

He also expressed the appreciation of the union to the minister for the pronouncement on the payment of promotion arrears of 2017 and 2018 before the end of the year.

On the return of teachers to the classroom, the NUT chairman said, “From this meeting and from all the resolutions, we will go back without waste of time,” he said.

Knabayi also appealed to the minister to intervene in the payment of the arrears of LEA teachers under the administration of the area councils.