The lawmaker representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Micah Jiba and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders have faulted moves by the outgoing area council chairmen in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to extend their tenure in office by one year.

Jiba who this known yesterday in a press briefing, stressed that it is the new administration that stands to benefit from the additional one year, explaining that they are trying to educate Nigerians that the law of Nigeria does not go backward, but forward.

The lawmaker explained that the 2010 Electoral Act was used to conduct the general election and the certificate of return that was issued to the outgoing chairmen was for them to spend just three years in the office and not four years.

“So, the Electoral Act for the extension of an additional one year for the FCT Area Council is not for this outgoing administration, by the especially a grace of God.

“We need to understand that it is not for this particular administration and I want to say that the INEC as an independent body is well informed. Assuming that they know that this outgoing administration, will benefit from this additional one year.

“I want to tell you that they would not have conducted the last concluded elections of the Area Council in the FCT. On the contrary, they conducted an election in the FCT, and a certificate of return was issued to them,” he said.