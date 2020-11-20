By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Team has rolled out its plans for a successful outing in next month’s National Sports Festival (NSF) billed for Benin City, Edo state capital.

The 2020 National Sports Festival is scheduled to take place from Thursday, December 3rd to Friday December 18th 2020.

FCT Acting Director of the Sports, Mr Lucas Istifanus, while addressing the coaches and officials of the team FCT in Abuja yesterday, pointed out the early camping of the athletes in Abuja will enhance the team performance in the championship.

Istifanus, explained that the first phases of the camping will take place this month and is strictly for athletes for batch A who are due to depart to Benin city for first phase of the competition starting December 3rd 2020.

He further, noted that the program of the camping for Team FCT will be in two phases to meet the demand of the 20th edition of the NSF.

According to the statement signed by the FCT head of media and communications, Agbor Clinton, Istifanus appealed to the coaches to commence final preparation in time to enhance a good outing warning that the time leaved for the festivals was too short.

Head of technical FCT Sports department, Oke chukwu, who spoked on behave of the coaches said the various Sporting Associations have since commence intensifying preparation ahead of the Games.

Recall that the Team FCT emerged 7th best overall in the last edition of the NSF which took placed in Abuja.