Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in collaboration with the Department State Service (DSS) and local hunters have rescued 14 victims kidnapped at Gauraka area of Niger State during a joint operation at Byhazin-Bwari axis.

The joint operation led by the FCT command’s anti-kidnapping squad combed the forest, engaged in a fierce gun duel with kidnappers, dislodged them and arrested two suspects while others escaped with.

FCT command spokesperson, ASP Yusuf Mariam said exhibits recovered from the kidnappers’ den were two AK-47 magazines and cooking utensils.

According to her, “the victims who appeared frail after several days in captivity are currently receiving medical attention at the police medical facility.

“The command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line : 09022222352,” she said.