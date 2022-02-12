Polling units in Abaji Area Council witnessed a large turnout of voters in the ongoing Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

In the Alhassan Wanzan polling unit in Abaji, accreditation of voters started as early as 8am, as they turned out in large numbers.

Voting started at about 10.15am at three polling booths for voters to cast their votes, because of the large number that turned for the exercise.

The chairman of the Area Council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiha, commended the large turnout of voters and the peaceful conduct of the electorate.

Ajiha, however, complained of the slow process of the voting exercise because of hitches from the Bimodal Voters Verification Accreditation System (BVVAS), calling on INEC to improve on the technology.

Danjuma Tanko, one of the voters, who also commended INEC officials for turning up early to commence accreditation of voters, said that they decided to turn out in large numbers so that they can elect the candidates of their choice as chairman and councillors in the Area Council.

“We are hoping that if we turned out in large number to vote, our votes might count. So far, the election is going well and peacefully. We pray it continues to be peaceful,” he said.

One of the INEC Adhoc staff, Emeka Chukwudi, commended the turnout of voters, saying the voters were conducting themselves in an orderly manner that has ensured a smooth process of the election in the polling unit.

Also, polling unit 009 and Yaba polling unit recorded a large turnout of voters. Accreditation started at about 9am, while voting started at about 10.35am the units.