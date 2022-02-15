Last Saturday’s chairmanship and council polls in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was significant on some levels.

Being the first election this year, it was a litmus test for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the Ekiti and Osun elections later this year.

And for the two major political parties, the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it is the first test of their political might this year. This is regardless of the fact that 12 other political parties were scheduled for the poll.

However, the major campaign issues ahead of the polls were improved infrastructures, standard of education, security, skills accusations for youths and women, and construction of feeder roads.

The election held in the 68 wards spread across Bwari, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) area councils.

As published in its final list, INEC noted that a total of 473 candidates sponsored by 14 political parties will participate in the poll.

Also, FCT is the only part of the country where the commission is required by law to conduct Local Government elections.

PDP announced a 35-member campaign team chaired by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom while Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde served as secretary of the high profile committee.

APC had a 133-member national campaign council Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi and Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule served as co-chair.

In the build-up to the election, the APC and PDP candidates hit the hustings for the campaign season in a chaotic and colourful charm offensive across the street in the FCT aimed at wooing voters who typically seem to be more interested in personality than policy.

According to INEC’s CVR Update for Quarter 3, week 5, the commission said it has received 186,515 fresh registrants with 429,986 complete registration in the FCT.

Recall that at the end of the election in 2019, the APC emerged winners in four out of the six area councils while the PDP got the remaining two area councils.

The FCT Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC, Alhaji Yahaya Bello said over 12,000 Ad-hoc staff had been trained for the conduct of the election in 2,822 polling units across the six Area Councils of the Territory.

On election day, the challenges were clear. Although the election was largely peaceful, it was not without concerns. While there was low turnout of voters in some councils, the Biomodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) was a major cause of concern in most of the polling units across the councils.

Nevertheless, APC and PDP won three councils’ each after the poll.

PDP emerged victorious in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari and Kuje area councils, while APC won in Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji area councils.

In AMAC, PDP defeated APC which was the ruling party after the 2019 polls. PDP’s candidate, Christopher Zakka defeated his closest rival, Mr Murtala Karshi, of the APC.

The returning officer for the chairmanship election in AMAC, Professor Sani Saka, declared that Zakka polled 19,302 votes to defeat Karshi who scored 13,340 votes.

In Bwari area council, John Gabaya of the PDP won the council election in 2019, retained his seat after defeating his closest rival Mr. Haruna Shekwolo of the APC yesterday.

The returning officer for chairmanship election in Bwari, Professor Amuche Madu, declared Gabaya, who polled 13,045 votes winner. He said Shekwolo scored 7,697 votes.

Gabaya, was, therefore, returned elected having met the requirements of the Constitution and the electoral law. In Kuje area council, PDP’s Abdullahi Sabo who won the 2019 contest, secured a second term in office yesterday after defeating his closest rival, Sarki Hamidu, of the APC. Sabo polled 13,301 votes to Hamidu who got 7,694 votes.

The INEC returning officer for the election, Sule Magaji, announced the results in favour of the PDP chairmanship candidate.

The APC retained the chairmanship in Gwagwalada. Its candidate, Jibrin Abubakar, won the council election.

The returning officer in Gwagwalada, Prof. Iliyasu Umar, said Abubakar polled 11,125 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mohammed Kasim of the PDP, who polled 9,597 votes.

In Kwali, the APC candidate, Danladi Chiya, who won the poll in 2019, retained his position after yesterday’s election.

The returning officer for Kwali area council, Wesley Daniel, said Chiya defeated his closest rival, Haruna Pai, of the PDP to win the keenly contested election.

Chiya polled 7,646 votes while Pai got 7,345 votes.

Meanwhile, in Abaji, INEC declared the APC candidate, Abdulrahman Ajiya as winner of the election. He also won the 2019 contest.

INEC’s returning officer for Abaji, Prof Gabriel Mordi, declared that APC scored 7, 289 votes to defeat PDP’s candidate, Alhaji Yahaya Garba Gawu, who got 4, 062 votes.

Mordi however said the winner will be announced after a Supreme Court judgment in Abuja.

An APC chairmanship aspirant in the area, Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, has gone to the apex court, after a FCT High Court and the Appeal Court nullified his candidature and declared Alhaji Mohammed Angulu Loko as the authentic chairmanship candidate of APC after the April 23, 2021 primary election.

The national chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, described the party’s rebound in the Abuja Municipal Council Polls as “a great omen under my watch as we lead PDP back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria.”

PDP governors, in a communique after a meeting in Bayelsa State, said,”In spite of improvements in the conduct of elections, the Gwagwalada and Abuja Area Council results show that manipulations are still possible. They urged INEC to tighten all observed loopholes and further improve on the functioning of the BIVAS Machine for future elections.”

However, the leading civil society organisation Yiaga Africa has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Giving a report on the just conducted poll, the executive director Yiaga Africa Samson Itodo and BOT member Ezenwa Nwagwu, said Buhari must sign the electoral act if he wants INEC to improve the electoral integrity.

“Yiaga Africa calls on the president to, without further delay, give assent to the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

“INEC should urgently undertake an audit of the BVAS and ensure all the technological glitches with the devices are resolved, ahead of Ekiti and Osun 2022 off-cycle gubernatorial elections to prevent possible disenfranchisement of voters, but also inspire public confidence in electoral technologies being deployed INEC for elections,” Yiaga Africa said at a press conference in Abuja.

The CSOs said to avert possible voter disenfranchisement in subsequent elections, INEC should synchronise all voter registration information with the newly created polling units on its online and offline databases.

On the violation of electoral guidelines during the area Council Polls, Yiaga Africa said it observers in 8% of polling units that the voting cubicles were not set up in locations that guarantee the secrecy of the ballots.