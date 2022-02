Ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, the leadership and candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as other 12 political parties participating in the election have signed a peace accord.

The peace accord was signed yesterday ahead of the February 12 election at an enlarged stakeholders meeting on the 2022 FCT area councils election in Abuja yesterday, pledged to ensure peaceful, credible and hitch-free polls.

This is even as no fewer than 473 candidates, comprising 110 (chairman and vice chairman) and 363 flag bearers sponsored by 14 political parties are contesting for the six chairmanship and 62 councillors positions in the FCT.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu in his address disclosed that sensitive materials for the election will be delivered by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to the Commission’s FCT Office in Garki, Abuja on Thursday.

The INEC boss said party agents, observers and the media will be invited to inspect the materials before they will be moved to the Area Councils on the same day, adding that all non-sensitive materials have already been delivered to the Area Councils.

Yakubu, however, assured that security personnel will provide escort to the Area Councils and protection of the materials until they reach the polling units on election day, been Saturday.

He informed that INEC is deploying six Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to support the REC for the FCT and three national commissioners to supervise the conduct of the election.

He said, “With only four days to the election, most of the major activities have been carried out. Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) was conducted over a period of six months. Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been printed and made available for collection. There are enough ad hoc staff engaged and trained for the elections.

“Non-pharmaceutical materials have been procured to protect voters and personnel from COVID-19 in line with the commission’s policy based on the protocols prescribed by health authorities. Voter education and publicity have been carried out. Transport arrangements have been made, including motorcycles for remote locations and boats for riverine areas.

“We shall deploy assistive devices such as Braille ballot guides and magnifying glasses for the physically challenged voters. We had several meetings with the security agencies in the area councils, the FCT and the national level on how to address potential threats to the election and secure the election,” he stated.

On his part, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Usman Alkali-Baba, said the Force will deploy tactical units drawn from the Mobile Police Force, Special Forces, Counter terrorism and Senior Officers from the Force Headquarter to provide security and monitor the election.

Represented by Basil Idigwu the IGP said Police as the lead election security agency has been working in synergy with other security operatives to provide the enabling environment for the peaceful conduct of the FCT area council polls.

He said the security of the electoral process rests squarely with the security agencies led by the Nigeria Police Force.

Accordingly, he said on the part of the Nigeria Police, efforts have been made to ensure a peaceful election.

“We shall equally engage in convoy patrol with other security agencies to ensure the protection of INEC infrastructure in all the area councils.

“We will conduct stop and search operations at strategic locations as well as other key and vulnerable points. We shall continue to conduct raids on suspected criminal hideouts.

“There shall be deployment of additional conventional personnel from contagious states of Kogi, Niger, Nasarawa and Kaduna and then ensure the deployment of additional logistics to support the FCT Command,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the minister of FCT Mohammed Bello assured that it would support INEC and other stakeholders to ensure free, fair and credible elections in the Territory’s area councils.