The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Saturday’s FCT Area Council elections as the winner of the Kwali Area Council chairmanship election.

The INEC Returning Officer for Kwali Area Council, Wesley Daniel, who made the announcement said APC candidate. Danladi Chiya, defeated his closest rival, Haruna Pai, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to win the keenly contested election.

Chiya, the council’s incumbent chairman, will now serve his second term in office.

Chiya polled 7,646 votes to defeat Mr Pai, who got 7,345 votes.

He had earlier promised to continue with his mandate of infrastructural development in the area council.

