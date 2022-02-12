An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed the late commencement of voting on Saturday’s ongoing FCT Area Council elections in some parts of Jiwa and Gwagwa wards of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), on the current fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The supervisor/presiding officer of INEC for Jiwa and Gwagwa wards, Mohammed Yahaya, said the delay was due to the fact that some of the electoral officials have gone to fuel their vehicles meant for the assignment.

Yahaya added that those that went to fuel their vehicles were stucked at the fuel stations, hence their inability to meet the scheduled time of the exercise.

He, however, said arrangements were on to ensure the commencement of the voting process in the affected areas as soon as possible.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that as at 9:53am, election was yet to commence in some polling units of Jiwa and Gwagwa wards.

At 001, 002 and 003 polling units, which are at Jiwa Primary School, voting was yet to start as at 9am when our reporter visited the area.

The INEC officials had arrived the venue at about 8:30am.

Also, voters were not present as at 9am save for combat-ready security personnel, a situation some residents of the area attributed to voter aparthy.

Other units earlier visited in the area also witnessed the same scenario.