The ongoing Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday witnessed late arrival of voting materials in Dutse area of Bwari Area Council.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported same situation in Dawaki area in Bwari Area Council and also some places in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

At the LEA primary school, Dutse, the election materials arrived at 10:02am and as at 10:30am, the election venue was still being set up.

The school, which has three polling units with over 2,000 registered voters, was totally empty as voters were said to have waited earlier and left for their houses.

When LEADERSHIP asked a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who is a polling officer what was responsible for the delay in arrival of the election materials, she said they collected the materials late from the INEC distribution centre.

Also, the voting materials arrived late in Bmuko polling unit. Election materials arrived at about 10:20am at the polling unit, while the setting up of the venue commenced immediately thereafter.

At Usman Dan polling unit, the election material also arrived at past 10am.

