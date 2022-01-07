Ahead of the 2022 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned traditional monarchs that it will not hesitate to hold them responsible for the breakdown of law and order in their domains, since they are closest to the people at the grassroots.

The FCTA also called on the traditional rulers of the 17 Abuja graded Chiefdoms to foster peace especially before and during election exercise in the Territory.

The Mandate Secretary, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat (ACSS), Hon. Ibrahim Dantshoho, who gave the warning on Thursday while speaking with journalists, said that to ensure there was no loss of lives during the elections, graded chiefs needed to talk to their subjects that irrespective of party differences, that there should be peace before, during and after the elections.

Dantsoho made this known during a ACSS’s familiarisation tour to some FCT Graded Chiefs in Abaji and Kwali Area Councils, while adding that the government was not unmindful of the prevailing security challenges in the country.

“Those involved in acts that breach the peace are known to the people within the various domains of the FCT, he said the Chiefdoms cannot be left out of the quest to foster peace especially in the wake of the prevailing insecurity.

“As the traditional ruler, in your domain you should talk to your subjects on why there must be peace, as once there is peace a lot of things would be enjoyed. That’s why we are preaching peace.

“In the next five weeks or so we will be having the area council election and the Minister said we should convey this message to you why there must not be any loss of lives , you need to talk to your subjects that irrespective of party differences , there should be peace before, during and even after the elections.

“If graded chiefs allow anything to happen in your domain the FCT administration will not hesitate to hold you responsible for their action or inaction, and why it was not curtailed. We urge you to preach peace to your people before, during and after the electioneering, so that we will continue to enjoy peace that the FCT is known for,” he said.

According to the Mandate Secretary, they want to continue to have relative peace within the FCT, as few months back most people found it difficult to travel through the Gwagwalada/Abaji/Lokoja road, because of the fear of the unknown, but ever since then, the government has been proactive in tackling the challenge of insecurity.

“The Hon FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammadu Bello, and Dr. Ramatu Aliyu have always been on the top of the situation, so we will articulate whatever we have gotten, and put it before them, and I will assure that in no small time, we will address the iissue,” he said.

One of the traditional leaders, the Etsu of Yaba Chiefdom in Abaji Area Council, Alh. Abdulahi Adamu, advised politicians to ensure that they follow established law and order of the society, in the pursuit of their aspirations.

“What we want is peace with or without elections, because nothing can be done in the atmosphere of crisis,” he stated.