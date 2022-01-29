The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) of unhindered access in exercising their franchise in the February 16 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils’ election.

The INEC resident electoral commissioner (REC) FCT, Alhaji Yahaya Bello stated this in his remarks in Abuja yesterday at a sensitization meeting with Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) towards an Inclusive Area Council Election in FCT, organised by INEC.

Yahaya who was represented by the deputy director, ServiCom INEC FCT, Mr Dennis Ogu, said that INEC has taken into consideration the electoral rights of every citizen had continued to strive to remove barriers that prohibit full participation of PLWDs as voters and candidates.

“The commission has therefore put in place several measures to ensure that persons with disabilities are included in the electoral process in the country.

“Therefore, in the forthcoming area council election, the Commission will be providing Braille Ballot Guide and/or magnifying glasses for visually impaired persons.

“Special queues will also be maintained on the Election Day to give priority to the persons with disabilities to cast their ballots with dignity and privacy.

“Other measures will be explained to you by relevant departments in the course of this meeting,” Bello said.

The REC said that the sensitization meeting was organised toward ensuring that every registered voter in FCT including PLWDs exercises his or her civic rights in the election without any hindrance or inhibition.

The INEC director, Gender And Inclusivity Department, Mrs Blessing Obidegwu, presenting the objective of the workshop, said that the meeting sought to educate the marginalised groups especially the PLWDs on voting procedures.

Obidegwu, represented by Mrs Lakunuya Bello said the sensitisation was to enable PLWDs to serve as voter educators themselves, join the Commission in preaching and educating people within their community to ensure that no eligible voter is left behind during the forthcoming FCT Area Councils.

“The role of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs) like INEC in a democracy is to conduct free, fair, credible, and inclusive elections as well as provide an enabling environment for all eligible citizens irrespective of gender, tribe, and disability to exercise their constitutional rights and privileges to vote and be voted for during elections.

“Persons with disabilities have fundamental human rights which include the right to vote and be voted for and the commission remains a strong advocate in ensuring that PLWDs are mainstreamed into the electoral process.

Hence, this meeting seeks to provide us with information on the elections as well as what is expected of PWDS in the electoral process to enhance their participation.

“Without the active participation of PWDs in the electoral process, the goals of equality and development cannot be fulfilled, and their voices must be heard like other citizens,” Obidegwu said.