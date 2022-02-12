Late commencement of voting is being witnessed in Jiwa community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in the ongoing Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) this Saturday.

As at 8:55am, voting was yet to commence in some polling units visited by our correspondent.

At 001, 002 and 003 polling units, which is at Jiwa Primary School, voting was yet to start as at 9am when our reporter visited the area.

The officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived the venue at about 8:30am, and they were still setting up their tables and voting materials as at the time of this report.

Also, voters were not present as at 9am save for combat-ready security personnel, a situation some residents of the area attributed to voter aparthy.

Other units visited in the area also witnessed the same scenario.

Details Later…

