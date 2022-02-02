National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), has urged all security agencies to replicate the same level of professionalism recorded in the Anambra governorship election during the FCT Area Council Elections slated for February 12, 2022.

Monguno made the call yesterday in Abuja, at a meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to review security arrangements for the area council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He hailed the chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and other stakeholders on the commitment and efforts made so far to conduct the elections.

He said “FCT elections have not recorded any form of violence in the past.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, the INEC chairman said in the next few days, the commission will intensify its engagement with stakeholders, particularly with party leaders and candidates, traditional and religious leaders, transport providers, civil society organisations and the media.

He said the commission will also work with all stakeholders to ensure that the forthcoming election is peaceful and our processes credible.

The NSA said the meeting is crucial, adding that securing the environment is the foundation for a peaceful, well-organised and credible election.

“This was clearly demonstrated in the peaceful conduct of the recent Anambra State Governorship election. Let us make the FCT Area Council election another shining example of a peaceful election,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the FCT Area Council election, he said the Commission is also preparing for six bye-elections on 26th February 2022, followed by the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections on 18th June and 16th July 2022 respectively.

“In the case of the Ekiti State Governorship election, the period earmarked in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for party primaries ended three days ago on 29th January 2022.

“All 18 political parties served notices for their party primaries to elect their candidates for the election and invited the Commission to monitor them. One party adopted the direct method for electing its candidate while 16 parties opted for the indirect method,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, from its field report, the Boot Party (BP) did not hold its primary election at any venue known to and monitored by the Commission.

Consequently, he said the commission does not expect the party to nominate a candidate for the Ekiti State Governorship election.

“On this note, let me once again warn political parties to strictly adhere to the Commission’s timelines for all activities, including the conduct of primaries and nomination of candidates. These timelines are firm and fixed. No deviation or violation will be allowed,” he stated.

Also, he said the Commission has also been evaluating the risk to the election using the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy Tool (EVMAT).

The aim, according to him, is to identify early warning signals that could assist the security agencies and other stakeholders in devising and deploying appropriate mitigation strategies.

“Among other areas of concern, the commission focused on threats specific to geographical locations, the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, the issue of hard drugs, presence of insurgents and armed groups, intra and inter-party conflicts, and incidents of hate speech,” he said.