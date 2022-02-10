The Supreme Court has affirmed Hon. Murtala Karshi as the substantive chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) election slated for February 12, 2022.

Karshi had approached the Supreme Court challenging the judgment of the Appeal Court which earlier pronounced Hon. Suleiman Alhassan Gwagwa as the candidate of the APC in the February 12 polls.

Hon. Justice Chima Centus Nweze, who read the judgment, said that all evidence presented by Gwagwa to challenge the candidacy of Karshi lacked merit.

He then declared the appellant, Murtala Karshi as the substantive chairmanship candidate of APC in AMAC.

Karshi while speaking on the judgement, commended the Supreme Court for putting an end to the controversy surrounding his candidacy, saying that justice has finally prevailed in the area council.

He called on all APC supporters to stand as one and ensure that the party wins the chairmanship and councillorship seats in AMAC even as he called on all aggrieved party members to join hands together for the success of APC in the FCT area council elections.

