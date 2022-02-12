A voter has been feared killed during the ongoing FCT Area Council elections on Saturday.

The voter, who is a middle-aged woman, was allegedly knocked down by a supporter of one of the major political parties, who was riding a motorcycle while trying to access a polling unit.

The incident happened at PU048, Salasi opposite Post Office, in Karu, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

Voters in the area immediately apprehended the motorcyclist and handed him over to security operatives deployed for the elections.

Recall that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command had on the eve of the elections announced a restriction of movement but hours later released another statement relaxing the restrictions and urging all residents to go about their normal duties.

However, at about midnight, the Command again issued a notice of restriction, saying it was in receipt of credible intelligence to the effect that some miscreants were trying to cash in on the relaxed atmosphere to foment violence during the elections.

