Ahead of the February 12 Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), a civil society organisation, Yiaga Africa, has taken an anti-vote selling campaign with a slogan, “Don’t Sell Your Votes”, to markets in the Kuje area council.

Residents, who resolved to vote, said they will ensure their votes count.

According to the traders, they won’t cave in to intimidation and will vote for their choices.

But, some who spoke to our correspondent during the advocacy campaign, said they were tired of voting without ‘change’ while others say they will ensure they vote in the Saturday, February 12 exercise.

Some traders at the market even displayed their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), insisting they will vote.

“We registered but people that don’t have voter cards in this market are many,” David Chukwu said.

Speaking at a press conference addressed at the Kuje market, a BoT member of Yiaga Africa, Barr Ezenwa Nwagwu, told the people that the PVCs they have since 2011 are still valid.

He said women participation in the election was under threat, adding that no political party field a woman as a candidate for the office of the chairman in FCT.

Nwagwu said even though voter education was very poor, he pointed out that their findings show that there will be poor voter turnout.

He told the traders that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will be using Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for the exercise.

“This will also be an issue. Many residents are not aware of their new polling units,” Nwagwu said.

The representative of the Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Aisha Akanbi, said women should be more involved in governance, adding that their voices must be heard.

She said women and children are suffering, noting that with good governance, things will be better.

She called on the electorate to vote for people they can hold accountable.

“Women must come out and ensure their votes count,” Akanbi added.