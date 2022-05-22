Original inhabitants of Abuja have denied calling for the sack of the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, saying that they are satisfied with the leadership style of both ministers of the FCT.

The natives, through an indigenous civil society organisation, Abuja Grassroots Advocacy Project (AGAP) in press briefing on Saturday said that presently, the natives are not expressing dissatisfaction and lack of confidence with the way and manner the minister of FCT and minister of state are handling the FCT affairs.

The natives appealed to the federal government and the ministers of the FCT to ignore such calls, as it was borne out of a bias state of mind and ignorance about the happenings in the FCT.

Comrade Yunusa Ahmadul Yusuf, chief advocate of the group, explained that the recent happenings in the FCT, concerning the suspension of the swearing-in of the newly elected chairman, were not the fault of the minister of FCT or the minister of state.

“We are all witnesses of the efforts the FCT minister of state made during the elections. People should learn how to separate issues. Her capacity has never been in doubt as the minister overseeing the area councils

“We are against the call by someone who just sits in his parlour and calls the sack of the minister of state for FCT. The person making the call knows nothing about what is happening in the FCT.

“His action is dead on arrival because he cannot instruct President Muhammad Buhari on who to appoint or sack, he does not have that power or capacity. We the natives of the FCT are the ones that can complain of none performance of any minister and ask for a replacement,” he said.