Residents of Dutse and Bwari axis of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed concern over the dilapidated state of the Dutse express road, which they said is gradually becoming a death trap to road users.

The residents who spoke with LEADERSHIP on the bad state of the road appealed to the minister of FCT, Malam Muhammad Bello to come to their rescue by rehabilitating the road before it completely goes bad and no longer motorable.

Mr Donald Chukwuemeka, a commercial taxi driver and resident of Bwari, described the state of the road as pathetic, which he said would in future endanger the lives of road users, if the road is not repaired before the rainy season.

“The road is gradually becoming worse and will eventually become an eyesore when the rainy season starts, because some young boys have started using the bad spots on the road to beg for money after they have filled the spots with sand. When it starts raining, the bad spots on the road will no longer be motorable,” he said.

Mr Dogo Ephraim, another resident, said he has witnessed different accidents on the road, as a result of the bad spots which are gradually cutting the road into different sections.

“From after Saukale Roundabout down to Dutse Baupma, both sides of the road have gone bad. The worst part of it is that some jobless young boys have started filling the bad spots with sand, which can be very dangerous when it starts raining. We are appealing to the minister to come to our rescue by repairing the road.

“Because of this bad state of the road, I have witnessed different accidents on this road since it became very bad. Some accidents from Keke Napep, to motorcycles and cars. It was the Keke Napep and motorcycle accidents that almost claimed the lives of their passengers. So the minister should help us to avert future accidents,” he said.

