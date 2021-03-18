ADVERTISEMENT

By ABUBAKAR YUNUSA, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Model Primary School (MPS) Maitama has raised the alarm over security threat by some students.

Security officer of the school, Amirize Ibezimakor who raised the alarm while addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, noted that the Junior Secondary School boys in Maitama are after his life.

While calling on the government to take action against the boys, he said he has not received the kind of beating he got from the hoodlums.

But reating, the head mistress of the school, Ms Catherine Renkwa said they have reported the case to the police and Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMMAC)’s chief security officer who is in charge of Abuja Primary School security adding that necessary action would be taken in that regard.