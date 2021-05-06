BY IGHO OYOYO |

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Education Secretariat has said that schools in the FCT are safe and not under terrorist threats, expressing commitment to the security of students in the territory.

The director of Administration and Finance in the secretariat, Malam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, who made this known on Thursday in Abuja, said it was imperative to allay the fears of parents, guardians, and stakeholders on the safety of their children/wards in the schools operating in the FCT.

According to Abdulrazaq, FCT schools, which resumed third term academic activities last month, have been running smoothly daily with intensive monitoring and inspection mechanism in place, by its various departments mandated with such responsibilities.

He stressed that no security breach has been recorded in FCT, debunking the media report that FCT Spschools have been closed.

“In the face of emerging security challenges, the Education Secretariat has continued to strengthen its security personnel and surveillance, with strict adherence to security tips and ensuring conducive learning environment with full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols,” he said.

Abdulrazaq further explained that the insecurity challenges being experienced across the country has been of utmost concern to the FCT authorities and they have continue to put all efforts and strategies together to safeguard the territory.

He, therefore, called on parents, guardians and stakeholders not to relent in complementing government’s efforts in sustaining the various safety measures the FCT Administration has already put in place.