By Adegwu John, Abuja

The Scout Association of Nigeria, FCT Council has inaugurated its newly elected executives members into office to man FCT scouting activities for the next three years.

Chairman of the electoral committee, Lawal Adetunji while swearing in the new executive members in Abuja, said that the election which brought them to power was free, fair and conducted in a rancor-free atmosphere.

He charged them to take full leadership responsibilities by uplifting the association to greater pedestals of achievements, saying that all eyes were on them to deliver the goods in accordance with the acceptable standards of the scout and to put the FCT Scout Council in the upper echelon of scouts throughout Nigeria.

Those inaugurated into the office are Scouter Garen Omonigho as the Scout Commissioner which is the highest position in the council and Scouter Benson M Benson, who was sworn in as the council Secretary General, while Scouter Taiwo Fatokun was inaugurated into the office of the council Treasurer.

While receiving the certificate of office, the newly inaugurated Commissioner, Scouter Garen Omonigho expressed delight and pledged to uphold the fundamental principles of Scout and urged his colleagues to imbibe the spirit of team work in order to achieve the lofty objectives of the scout.