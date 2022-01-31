The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, has inaugurated 30 operational vehicles donated to commands and divisions of the Nigeria Police Force by the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The minister while inaugurating the vehicles, said the donation arose from the AMAC chairman’s desire to contribute in assisting the police force in fighting crimes within the area council in particular, and by extension the Federal Capital Territory.

She observed that with the increasing reliance on technology, it was becoming more and more essential to secure every aspect of the environment, noting that security begins with good prevention and basic knowledge.

Aliyu also affirmed that since the outbreak of the coronavirus and government declaration of a state of emergency, commercial burglaries have almost doubled in major cities across Nigeria, adding that in times like this, swift and smart operations were more important than ever.

“In this wise, the handing over of these operational vehicles is in line with our mandate not just to deliver dividends of democracy to our people, but also to protect lives and property of citizens,” she said.

She, however, used the occasion to pledge the FCT Administration’s commitment to the provisions of basic amenities, as well as maintain the existing ones, while tasking residents to justify the government’s investment in their communities.

The minister commended the leadership of Abuja Municipal Area Council for equipping the police in fighting crimes, just as she called on residents to assist the police with useful information that would aid them for the overall peaceful coexistence of all area councils.

Meanwhile, chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, hinted that the imperativeness of the donation of the security vehicles to the police formation was informed by the burning desire to collaborate with other actors in the fight against crimes that are building empires in the nation’s capital.