By Ejike Ejike |

Operatives of Nigerian security agencies, led by the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Bala Ciroma, has launched an operation against the use of unauthorised covered number plates and tinted vehicles.

The team also warned residents using unauthorised covered number plates and tinted vehicles within the FCT to desist as violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

FCT Police PRO, ASP Yusuf Mariam, said: “The operation is in continuation with security team’s relentless effort to rid the Federal Capital Territory of criminality.

“The operation has extremely become necessary due to the recent security threat analysis conducted by the Joint team; which reveals that criminal syndicates now execute their nefarious activities using tinted vehicles with covered number plates.

“Therefore, the team wishes to sound a note of warning to residents using unauthorized covered number plates and tinted vehicles within the FCT to desists as violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”

Also, CP Ciroma, who is the chairman of the joint team, implores residents to cooperate with security agencies and report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883 or 112.