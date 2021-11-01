All is now set to receive ‘The Queen of the Monarchs’ in Abuja this weekend, the BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, popularly known as Queen, will be returning to her base, the city of Abuja following a series of media rounds and meet-and-greet tours.

Queen’s Abuja mega homecoming event tagged ‘The Mother of all Homecomings’ has ignited intense expectations and excitement in the FCT.

A lot of surprises await the Queen of the Monarchs in FCT as her fans are in high spirit to receive her in an event organised by her Abuja Fans and powered by Moet and Chandon on November 7, 2021 at the colorful TIKI culture with an after-party at the Abuja most celebrated nightlife spot, Hustle, and Bustle.

Speaking about the event, the founder/CEO of FDN Projects, King Fajag Olufunsho Ajagbonna, said that the four-day enthralling and mission-focused event will feature media rounds and courtesy visits; a Meet & Greet at Tiki Culture and a party at the highbrow hub, Hustle & Bustle.

He said that the event will be attended by notable personalities, distinguished individuals, stakeholders in the FCT entertainment industry, and other significant guests and invitees.

King Fajag who serves as an image consultant and adviser to Queen, described the BBNaija Season 6 Most Stylish Housemate Award winner as truly a beauty queen with a heart of gold whose charity footprint cuts across humanitarian gestures that are premised on consistent initiatives that promote the growth and development of women and children, through empowerment, education, donation of food items and healthcare.

“Fans of the Queen and the city of Abuja at large are excited about the homecoming of the most stylish BBNaija Housemate, Queen. It is pertinent to mention that she was one of the pioneer beauty queens of the FDN Face of Democracy Beauty Pageant in 2013.

“Queen is an embodiment of her name in beauty and character, hence the eagerness to welcome her to base,” King Fajag stressed.

In a video shoutout, Queen expressed her joy to storm the FCT as she can’t wait to meet her fans who did everything they could to keep her in the Big Brother House.

“My fans are my true heroes and meeting them is one thing I would love to do again and again,” she enthused.

According to the CEO of Tiki Cultures & Lifestyles, Isi Adenike Adeeko, “all are fully in place to receive the Queen at Tiki Cultures as we have put in place different plans to celebrate and host her.”

With this, Abuja can’t wait to experience the glorious homecoming of the Queen.

It will be recalled that FDN Projects is an organiser of the Democracy Heroes Award; and Face of Democracy Beauty Pageant and the forthcoming Africa Iconic Women Recognition Awards billed to hold at the Abuja International Conference Center on December 14, 2021.