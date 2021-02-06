The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA ) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce yesterday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a private clinic, BMT Tourist Clinic and Diagnostic Centre, for allegedly conducting COVID-19 testing and for also issuing fake certificates to intending travellers.

Chairman, FCTA COVID-19 Facilities Accreditation Committee, Dr Yakubu Mohammed, while sealing the clinic, which is located at Wuse 2 District, said the facility was never approved to conduct COVID-19 healthcare services.

Also speaking, the head of media and enlightenment of the enforcement task force, Ikharo Attah, stated that the medical experts had confirmed that the clinic was contravening important guidelines that must not be overlooked, regarding the deadly pandemic handling.

Attah said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC ) had also alerted the FCT minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, over the unethical practices of the clinic, hence the need to quickly seal it to save residents of an untoward health emergency.

He further revealed that NCDC expressed concern over the illegal practices of some illegal health facilities that are capable of casting doubt over the fight against the pandemic, just as he warned members of the public to be wary of unscrupulous merchants who want to feed fat on people’s ignorance.