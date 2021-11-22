Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) said it has resolved to continue with its strike because the area councils’ chairmen are yet to make serious commitment towards the settlement of the contentious issues as it concerns the primary schools teachers.

The chairman of the NUT, Comrade Stephen Knabayi, who made this known yesterday, said the union appreciated the FCT minister for being proactive in giving the directive for the settlement of the secondary schools’ teachers’ outstanding arrears before the end of December 2021.

According to Knabayi, “The ALGON letter to the union where they are saying that they will commence some payment from December allocation, instead of November, which makes us understand that there is no serious commitment on the part of the council chairmen, hence, the strike continues.”

However, some parents have expressed worry over the continuous strike action by the teachers across the FCT.

Mrs Isah Dabo said the strike action was not the best time, adding that her children have been idle at home since last Thursday when the strike commenced.

“This is not the right time for teachers to embark on a strike, even though the government should be blamed for the strike because they do not care about the teachers’ welfare,” she said.

Mr James Chukwuma said it was unfortunate that the government had allowed public schools to remain closed, saying that keeping the children at home because of the strike action may affect the academic calendar of the schools in the FCT.