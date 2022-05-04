Richard Agbonifo Hand2Hand Sports Foundation in its quest to ensure the growth and development of handball in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has taken up the sponsorship of the four Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) teams participating at the 2022 FCT U-12/15 Inter-Area Council Handball Championship.

The chairman and CEO of the Foundation, Mr Richard Agbonifo disclosed this while unveiling the sponsorship packages in Abuja.

He said the Foundation, which is a non-government organisation (NGO) based in Germany, will support and champion grassroots handball and any other sports not just in the FCT but across the federation.

Enumerating areas the sponsorship deal will cover, saying the foundation will provide jerseys, balls, accommodation, feeding among others for the four teams from AMAC.

“We are sponsoring everything that has to do with AMAC’s participation in the FCT Inter-Area Council U-12/U-15 Handball Championship. The jerseys, feeding, accommodation, balls, among others. If we have something, we will give them something if they end up in a good position,” he said.

He further explained why he is sponsoring AMAC teams only. “Although we have our foundation in Germany, I felt the best way to start is to come back home. Abuja Municipal Area is where I played my handball and I would like to use this opportunity to support these teams. Give them what they need like jerseys, balls.

“My first donation was with the Kuje Area Council. We donated 24 shoes and jerseys to them last year. That is where we started from. Our plan is to start from somewhere and enlarge it. The plan is not only Area councils but the entire Federal Capital to make Abuja well-known when it comes to sport.”

The 2022 FCT U-12/U-15 Inter-Area Council Handball Championship will kick start on Wednesday, May 4 and will last till Sunday, May 8 at the FCT Handball Court, Old Parade Ground, Garki Abuja.