Officers and men of the Asokoro Area Command of the directorate of road traffic services known as VIO have intercepted a vehicle stolen from Kano and brought into the capital city.

The officials during a routine inspection intercepted a 25-year-old mechanic who absconded with his customer’s Peugeot 206.

The vehicle was given to him to repair.

The VIO area commander of the Asokoro command, Mallam Usman Suleiman, who made the disclosure, said the officer stopped the suspect, and he induced the officer with money, which the officer rejected and insisted on getting the vehicle’s details.

“The occupant failed to produce the particulars and said that he recently purchased the vehicle and was on his way to Bauchi. This made the officer to become suspicious and decided to impound the vehicle on the 27 May 2021.

“In the course of investigation, the police were contacted and they confirmed having a report the car has been stolen,” Suleiman said.

It was gathered that the police have taken custody of the car and the suspect.

Previously, the VIO Asokoro apprehended a truck fleeing with Boko Haram suspects who also offered them bribe in order to be left off the hook.