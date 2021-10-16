The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board has advised residents not to envisage a possible prolonged water scarcity, following its earlier announcement that water supply would be shut down in some areas of Abuja.

The acting general manager, FCT Water Board, Dame Joy Okoro, said yesterday at a press briefing in Abuja that the proposed shut down would only be for five days to enable repair works on some of the ageing water facilities.

Okoro noted that the urgent repairs were a measure to prevent a total collapse of the roof stab of the concrete tanks and also preserve its integrity for clean water supply.

She said one of the concrete tanks supplying water to residents had been in use for the past 38 years and some components had degraded.

“The tank is an enclosed concrete structure that suffers constant attack of chlorine fumes for the past 38 years. The roof slabs and support column have degraded in all these years and were captured for reconstruction”, she said.

She said the military barracks, University of Abuja, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and other communities that would be affected need to store up water, as the shut down would last for five days.

“The magnitude of the present shut down is for only five days and it is segmented in two stages, stage 1 is planned for 2 days while, stage 2 is for 3 days. All this is to ease the hardship on water supply to affected areas”, she added.