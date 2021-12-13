Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board has said the board will commence online billing for users by 2022 to boost its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in the territory.

The acting general manager of the FCT Water Board, Princess Joy Okoro, who made this known during a press conference with journalists in Abuja, said among other things, the online billing would assist in actualizing the monthly income of over N400 million targeted for 2022.

She explained that the revenue performance of the board had improved significantly with March 2021, July 2021, September, and October 2021 recording unprecedented, improved percentages of 41percent, 19.49percent, 66percent, and 23 per cent respectively.

“Notably, before my appointment, the best performance was March 2020 with a performance of N122,729,926.75 from 7395 transactions. The months of March, July, September, and October 2021 have not just recorded higher figures but also higher transaction volumes, a direct consequence of my philosophy of encouraging Customers to pay water bills,” she said.

She also said that before her appointment last year in October, the FCT water board which was generating little above N100 million now rakes in over N200 million monthly as revenue.

Okoro further disclosed the board has concluded plans to install solar in all its facilities to ensure timely printing of bills for customers, that in 2021, the board recorded an unprecedented improvement in areas such as; improved revenue, increased transaction volume reservoir, and production department reservoir.

“We have a target of N400 million to N450 million monthly. We already have an act that was approved and assented to in 2017. It has not been easy to implement absolutely.

By having that act, we are supposed to be autonomous, and to be autonomous, we have to be both financially and otherwise.

“It has not been possible. Why? Because we have not been able to reach our target to be able to have everything within us but we are working towards that and I believe by next year, the autonomy will be achieved,” she said.