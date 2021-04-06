Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has concluded arrangement to embark on indefinite strike.

The joint unions are embarking on the strike over the non-implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act.

The chairman of JUAC, Mr Matilukoro Korede, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the FCT Civil Service Commission Act could not remain on the shelf, while the administration continued to deny workers the benefits that would accrue from it.

Korede said the refusal of FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello to implement the act signed three years ago by President Muhammadu Buhari, had put their fate on hold for too long “and this cannot be allowed to continue’’.

He said that the just concluded three days warning strike last week was a sign that issues affecting their welfare would not be further subjected to political bottleneck.

He said that the joint unions in FCTA and FCDA were prepared for an indefinite strike that would cripple all government activities.

According to him, the workers’ patience has been exhausted as the administration has refused to do the needful after several meetings with the labour leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Korede said that workers had been resilient in demanding for the implementation of Executive Order 1 of 2004.

He said that the order abolished the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory long before the signing of act, which should allow FCT workers to advance in the service like their counterparts in the states.

He said that full implementation of the Executive Order 1 of 2004 and the FCT Civil Service Commission would ensure the removal of the Permanent Secretary, who was posted from the Federal Civil Service Commission.