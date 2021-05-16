BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has organised a three-month training programme for no fewer than 132 youths under the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Basic and Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme (NOAS) for their empowerment.

The training which was organised by the Vocational Skills Development Department (VSD) of the NDE-FCT was aimed at providing technical and vocational training for unemployed youths in tailoring, catering and barbing.

The state coordinator, Mallam Hassan Koto, said 120 of the youths were trained under Basic-NOAS while 12 were trained under Advanced-NOAS.

He said; “The training is three months. Out of the 120 B-NOAS participants, 20 were selected from every area council while two participants were picked from each area council for Advance NOAS to make a total of.”

He said the training was meant for unemployed, unskilled youths, men and women who may be graduates, school drop-outs and under-unemployed persons.

Koto further charged the participants to make use of the opportunity given to them, adding that officers from the VSD FCT and their counterparts from the headquarters would regularly go round to monitor and supervise them.

The assistance director of the VSD department, Comrade Offia Obinna, who represented the director-general of the NDE, said, “We are restructuring our program to boost the skills already acquired by some of our people because the world is going global. We want to take the boys off the streets, armed robbery and other social vices in the society and also charge them to shun violence and embrace the programme a great opportunity for them to excel in life.”